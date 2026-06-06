Google's Gemini adds Google Contacts inside personal intelligence chats

Gemini offers reminders and app integrations

The new feature doesn't just store your contacts—it also gives you helpful nudges, like reminding you about important dates or suggesting VIPs to save.

You can simply say things like "Add Luka C to my contacts with the phone number 800-555-0150." or "Check my contacts for Akira's birthday."

Plus, this joins other connected apps in Gemini's ecosystem (like Gmail, Calendar, Maps, and YouTube) making it even more of an all-in-one assistant.

Right now, it's rolling out to select AI Ultra users with Gemini Spark access.