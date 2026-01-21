Google's Gemini AI finally lands on Chromebooks

What can Gemini do for you?

Gemini lives in your browser sidebar and helps with things like summarizing articles, comparing info across tabs, or quickly finding stuff you've read before—just by asking in plain language.

It also connects with Google Calendar, YouTube, and Maps to help schedule meetings or find video timestamps without leaving your tab.

Coming soon: Gemini will even be able to handle chores like booking appointments or ordering groceries for you by pulling details straight from webpages.