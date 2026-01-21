Google's Gemini AI finally lands on Chromebooks
Technology
After months of waiting, Google's Gemini AI assistant is now rolling out to Chromebook Plus devices.
Previously available on Windows and Mac, it's coming to Chromebooks starting with ChromeOS 144, so you'll soon see it pop up if you're on the latest Canary builds.
What can Gemini do for you?
Gemini lives in your browser sidebar and helps with things like summarizing articles, comparing info across tabs, or quickly finding stuff you've read before—just by asking in plain language.
It also connects with Google Calendar, YouTube, and Maps to help schedule meetings or find video timestamps without leaving your tab.
Coming soon: Gemini will even be able to handle chores like booking appointments or ordering groceries for you by pulling details straight from webpages.