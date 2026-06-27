Google's Gemini chatbot helps Android users discover Play Store apps
Technology
Gemini, Google's AI chatbot, just got a handy upgrade: you can chat with it to discover new apps and games on the Play Store.
Announced at I/O 2026 and now rolling out to Android users, this feature lets you ask for app recommendations or specific tools, and Gemini will suggest options you can download right away.
Gemini can buy Play Store purchases
You can also use Gemini to buy in-app items, subscriptions, or even Google Play gift cards, just by asking.
For now, it works best with apps already installed on your device.
Setting it up is simple: you'll be guided through linking Gemini to your Play Store account.
The rollout is still happening, so if you don't see it yet, hang tight!