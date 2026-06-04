Google's Gemini Go replaces Google Assistant on Android Go phones
Technology
Google is rolling out Gemini Go, a lighter, smarter version of its AI, to replace Google Assistant on Android Go devices.
If your phone has at least 2GB of RAM, you can launch it with the home button or power button.
It covers all the basics: making calls, sending texts, setting alarms, adding calendar events, and checking drive times.
Adds local search and file uploads
Gemini Go isn't just about the usual tasks: it helps you find local info, lets you upload files and photos for more personalized help, and even plays music to match your mood or activity.
The update is gradually arriving through Google Go and will replace Assistant Go as part of Google's push to make budget phones smarter without slowing them down.