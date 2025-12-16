Google's new Disco browser puts AI at your fingertips

Next Article
Google Labs has unveiled Disco and opened a waitlist, an experimental web browser that wants to make internet surfing way smarter.
Powered by Gemini 3 AI and built on Chromium, Disco does all the usual browsing stuff but also creates custom tools on the fly—like helping you plan trips or organize tasks—by analyzing your chats and tabs.
What makes disco different?
Disco's GenTabs feature turns your online activities into interactive tools, so you can get things done without leaving your browser or needing any coding know-how.
Right now, it's only available for macOS through a waitlist, but if it catches on, some of these features could end up in Chrome down the line.