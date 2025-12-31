Next Article
Google's New Year's Eve doodle marks the jump to 2026
Technology
On December 31, 2025, Google dropped a festive Doodle to welcome 2026.
The animation flipped "2025" to "2026" with floating balloons and confetti—basically capturing that midnight countdown vibe.
If you clicked it, you got a burst of confetti and landed on a page all about how New Year's Eve is celebrated around the world.
Why does this matter?
Google Doodles have become part of daily online life, marking moments everyone can relate to.
This year's New Year's Eve Doodle spotlighted how people everywhere—from packed street parties to quiet church services—celebrate new beginnings.
It's a fun digital nod to that universal feeling: looking back and looking forward as we step into another year.