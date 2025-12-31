Google's New Year's Eve doodle marks the jump to 2026 Technology Dec 31, 2025

On December 31, 2025, Google dropped a festive Doodle to welcome 2026.

The animation flipped "2025" to "2026" with floating balloons and confetti—basically capturing that midnight countdown vibe.

If you clicked it, you got a burst of confetti and landed on a page all about how New Year's Eve is celebrated around the world.