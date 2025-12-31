Next Article
Samsung and Nota AI are teaming up to make your next Galaxy phone smarter
Technology
Samsung has expanded its partnership with Nota AI to strengthen on-device AI on the Exynos 2600 chip, which is expected to debut with the upcoming Galaxy S26 series in early 2026.
The big idea? Smarter on-device AI that doesn't need cloud access, enabling faster responses, better privacy, and improved battery life.
Smaller AI models , bigger performance gains
Thanks to Nota AI's tech, Samsung can shrink AI model sizes by up to 90% without losing accuracy—meaning powerful features can run right on your phone.
Plus, the Exynos 2600's upgraded neural processing unit boosts AI speed by 113% and overall efficiency by 39% compared to the Exynos 2500.
All this adds up to a smoother experience for users who want their phones to do more without lag or privacy worries.