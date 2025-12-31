Samsung and Nota AI are teaming up to make your next Galaxy phone smarter

Smaller AI models , bigger performance gains

Thanks to Nota AI's tech, Samsung can shrink AI model sizes by up to 90% without losing accuracy—meaning powerful features can run right on your phone.

Plus, the Exynos 2600's upgraded neural processing unit boosts AI speed by 113% and overall efficiency by 39% compared to the Exynos 2500.

All this adds up to a smoother experience for users who want their phones to do more without lag or privacy worries.