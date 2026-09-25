Google's Project Suncatcher tests Trillium TPUs on SpaceX Transporter-18

The big idea is a network of satellites running complex AI tasks on solar energy. But space isn't exactly friendly: during launch, parts face forces up to 100 times stronger than gravity here on Earth.

To prep for this, Google put its TPUs through tough vibration and radiation tests at UC Davis.

They're also working on heat pipes, radiators (since there's no air in space to cool things down), and laser links so the satellites can "talk" to each other.

If all goes well, we could see the first laser-connected satellites tested by 2027.