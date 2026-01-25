Google's scam detection finally coming to Samsung Galaxy S26
Google's AI Scam Detection, which has only been on Pixel phones since it debuted with the Pixel 9 lineup, may be headed to the new Samsung Galaxy S26 series.
If implemented, Galaxy users could get real-time alerts for suspicious calls and messages—no more Pixel envy required.
How it works (and what might change for Samsung)
Scam Detection uses on-device AI to scan calls, texts, and chat apps as they happen, sending you instant warnings through notifications.
But since Samsung uses its own Phone app by default, Google's feature might not work perfectly unless Samsung preloads Google's Phone app or Galaxy owners install it and grant the necessary permissions.
First non-Pixel with Gemini Nano support
The S26 could also be the first phone outside Google's lineup to support Gemini Nano—an advanced AI tool that powers scam detection in select countries.
If all goes well, Galaxy S26 users will get smarter protection without needing a Pixel.