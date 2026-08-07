Centre blocks nearly 5,000 Telegram channels in anti-piracy crackdown
What's the story
In a major crackdown on film piracy, the Indian government has ordered the blocking of 7,393 URLs. This includes a staggering 4,996 Telegram channels and 1,263 websites. The move is part of an effort to combat rampant online piracy that has been hurting filmmakers, streaming platforms and other stakeholders in the entertainment industry.
Legal measures
Figures shared by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting
The figures were shared by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha.
The government has strengthened its legal framework with the Cinematograph (Amendment) Act, 2023, which aims at preventing unauthorized recording and online dissemination of films.
Under the Information Technology Rules, 2021, intermediaries are required to remove content violating any law as soon as they become aware of it.
Complaint handling
An institutional mechanism to handle complaints
The government has also set up an institutional mechanism to handle complaints from copyright holders about pirated copies of films.
This mechanism issues notices to intermediaries, directing them to disable access to such content.
The Joint Secretary (Films) has been empowered under the Information Technology Rules, 2021 and the Cinematograph Act, 1952, to issue takedown notices under these laws.
Economic implications
Will this help keep OTT subscription prices in check?
The government's action against piracy raises an important question: Will this help keep OTT subscription prices in check?
Piracy has long affected the industry's ability to monetize content fully, impacting not just production houses but also the wider creator economy, streaming platforms, and advertising ecosystem.
When viewers consume pirated content instead of paying for legal services, it leads to revenue loss for these platforms.
Industry insights
Expert weighs in on potential impact on subscription prices
Sumit Gupta, Founder of Viral Pitch, said that while curbing piracy won't immediately lower OTT subscription prices, it improves the unit economics of content distribution.
He added that when platforms see lower revenue leakage, they can invest more in original programming and enhance user experiences.
Over time, this improved profitability could support sustainable pricing and better value for subscribers.