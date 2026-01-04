Nyaya Setu: Government is offering free legal advice on WhatsApp

The Indian government has launched a new initiative, the Nyaya Setu Chatbot, to provide free legal assistance via WhatsApp . The service was introduced on January 1, 2026, by the Ministry of Law and Justice. It aims to help citizens with a range of legal issues including property disputes and divorce cases. The chatbot uses artificial intelligence (AI) to provide simplified responses and connect users with panel lawyers for initial consultations.

Accessibility A step toward accessible justice The Ministry of Law and Justice announced the launch of Nyaya Setu on X, saying "Legal help is now just a message away!" The service is free and covers various fields such as civil law, criminal defense, corporate law, family disputes among others. Priya Dhankhar from SKV Law Offices explained that users can access this AI-powered chatbot by messaging the number 7217711814 on WhatsApp after verifying their mobile number.

Round-the-clock service Nyaya Setu: A 24/7 legal assistance platform The Nyaya Setu Chatbot offers 24/7 legal assistance on WhatsApp, without the need to visit a lawyer's office. Dhankhar emphasized that "the entire service is free and accessible across India regardless of your location." Rohit Jain from Singhania & Co also highlighted that this platform eliminates the need for physical visits to Common Service Centres (CSC) or legal offices for initial queries.

Pre-litigation support Role in pre-litigation legal guidance Jain said Nyaya Setu aims to provide a system that helps users find information about laws and schemes easily without navigating complex government websites. It focuses on providing advice before a case goes to court, helping citizens understand their rights and the strength of their case early on. Sameer Jain from PSL Advocates & Solicitors said "Nyaya Setu contributes to legal assistance primarily by facilitating access and navigation, rather than by providing legal advice directly."

Integration Integration with existing legal aid mechanisms Jain from PSL Advocates & Solicitors said Nyaya Setu integrates with existing legal aid mechanisms such as Tele-Law, Nyaya Bandhu, and Legal Services Authorities. This helps users understand available legal aid and advisory options. Any legal advice accessed through this ecosystem is provided by qualified legal professionals or statutory legal aid bodies, not by the platform itself.