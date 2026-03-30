India may extend SIM binding deadline for WhatsApp and others

The Indian government is considering an extension of the SIM binding deadline for messaging platforms like WhatsApp, Telegram, and Signal, according to Hindustan Times. The move comes after tech companies flagged implementation challenges. The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has reportedly proposed a new deadline until December 2026 for compliance with this directive.

Directive details SIM binding directive was issued last year The SIM binding directive, issued by the DoT in November last year, requires app-based communication platforms that rely on mobile numbers to directly link their services with the active SIM card in a user's device. The rule is aimed at filling security gaps exploited by cybercriminals for large-scale cross-border digital frauds. It also restricts web and desktop versions of these apps, requiring automatic logout every six hours and re-authentication via a QR code scan from primary devices.

Compliance challenges Android likely to comply first The DoT's original deadline was 90 days from the directive, which would have been February-end 2026. However, as companies struggled with technical challenges such as testing and operating system updates, they requested more time. A DoT official confirmed to HT that the compliance will be phased out with Android likely to comply first, while iOS faces certain technical constraints that Apple is working on resolving by December.

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