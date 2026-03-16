OpenAI's GPT-5.4 solved the problem on its 11th attempt

GPT-5.4 solves puzzle designed over 20 years to outsmart computers

By Mudit Dube 02:20 pm Mar 16, 202602:20 pm

What's the story

An artificial intelligence (AI) system based on OpenAI's new GPT-5.4 model has solved a complex mathematics problem that took nearly two decades to design. The challenge was created by Bartosz Naskrecki, a mathematician at Adam Mickiewicz University in Poland. He had long believed that AI could not handle such problems and described it as a "very advanced calculator" without the deeper understanding required for genuine mathematical insight.