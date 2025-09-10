Next Article
Grammarly now supports grammar checks in multiple languages
Grammarly just got way more global—it now supports spelling and grammar checks in Spanish, French, German, Italian, and Portuguese across 500K+ apps and sites.
You can also rewrite paragraphs for tone and style in these languages.
Plus, instant translations are available in 19 languages for everyone (free or premium).
These updates were tested with a million users and saw results were positive.
Grammarly's user base has hit 40 million daily as of May 2025.
With these new language tools and recent AI upgrades—like a revamped document interface after acquiring Coda—the company's aiming to help even more people write better everywhere.
Multilingual support will soon be part of its AI features too.