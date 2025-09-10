Grammarly now supports grammar checks in multiple languages Technology Sep 10, 2025

Grammarly just got way more global—it now supports spelling and grammar checks in Spanish, French, German, Italian, and Portuguese across 500K+ apps and sites.

You can also rewrite paragraphs for tone and style in these languages.

Plus, instant translations are available in 19 languages for everyone (free or premium).

These updates were tested with a million users and saw results were positive.