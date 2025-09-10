Reddit, Yahoo, Medium back new licensing system for AI bots

RSL is like an upgrade to robots.txt (the old "do not crawl" sign for websites), but now with built-in licensing and royalty options. This means sites can charge AI services either per visit or whenever their words show up in an AI-generated answer.

One system for all publishers

Instead of every publisher making separate deals, RSL gives everyone a shared system that works across all kinds of digital content—not just websites.

By working with Fastly to help block non-compliant bots, the idea is to finally make sure creators get paid as AI keeps growing.

For anyone sharing stuff online or building with AI tools, this could mean more fairness.