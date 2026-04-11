We may finally have proof of primordial black holes

Gravitational waves, the ripples in space-time, may have provided the first evidence of primordial black holes , or tiny black holes formed during the Big Bang. The tentative analysis was made by scientists from the University of Miami who studied a gravitational wave signal detected by LIGO (Laser Interferometer Gravitational-Wave Observatory). The signal indicated a collision between two black holes, one of which is believed to be smaller than our Sun.

Dark matter connection What are primordial black holes? Primordial black holes, unlike stellar mass black holes that form from the death of massive stars, are theorized to have formed from density fluctuations right after the universe's birth. These "non-astrophysical" black holes could be as small as an average asteroid or as massive as a giant planet. The researchers believe their study could help confirm the existence of these elusive cosmic entities and potentially solve the dark matter puzzle in our universe.

Signal scrutiny Is it a false alarm? Despite the promising lead, there's a chance that the gravitational wave signal could be a false alarm, caused by interference or "noise" in LIGO's massive interferometer laser arms. However, University of Miami researcher Nico Cappelluti and his colleague Alberto Magaraggia believe that the unusual signal can only be explained by a primordial black hole. They are now working to prove their hypothesis and estimate how many primordial black holes might exist in the universe.

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