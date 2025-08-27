Groww's new agentic AI to redefine personal investing experience
Groww, one of India's leading stockbroking platforms, is preparing to launch a new agentic AI model designed to make investing more personal and effortless.
By tapping into your investment history and risk profile, the AI can research, analyze, and even execute trades for you—just by understanding what you type or say in plain language.
AI built on Groww's Model Context Protocol (MCP)
Built on Groww's Model Context Protocol (MCP) launched earlier in August, the AI uses detailed platform data to assess your portfolio and suggest moves that fit your style.
Unlike regular chatbots, it can actually place trades for you within the app—no coding or extra tools needed.
What's unique about Groww's approach
While other Indian platforms like Dhan and FYERS also use AI tools, Groww's use of MCP and its focus on user-specific data distinguish its approach.
As agentic AIs become more common in finance—even before clear regulations are set—Groww aims to make investing smarter and more tailored for everyone.