GTA 6 breaks internet, streaming records: Peak viewership nears 8M
What's the story
The release of Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) has pushed global internet traffic and livestreaming viewership to unprecedented levels. The game's debut set a new record for internet data throughput, while its peak livestreaming audience across Twitch, YouTube, and Kick hit nearly 8 million concurrent viewers. DE-CIX, an internet exchange operator, reported a global data throughput of 33.03 terabits per second (Tbit/s) at 8:20pm Central European Time on November 18, ahead of the game's release.
Usage surge
Internet traffic spikes in major cities globally
During the GTA 6 launch period, data transfer and internet usage were 25% higher than a typical week at the start of the year.
The traffic had also increased during game's pre-download phase in the previous week.
Major cities like Frankfurt (22.15 Tbit/s), New York (2.44 Tbit/s), Madrid (1.43 Tbit/s), Dubai (1.25 Tbit/s), Chicago (1.22 Tbit/s), Singapore (627 Gbit/s), and Lisbon (79.9 Gbit/s) witnessed above-average internet traffic on Wednesday evening due to the massive surge caused by GTA 6's release.
Streaming success
Twitch led with 3.3 million viewers
The launch of GTA 6 also broke records on livestreaming platforms as audiences tuned in to watch creators access and play the game.
According to preliminary data from streaming analytics firm Streams Charts, GTA 6 garnered a combined peak of 7.91 million concurrent viewers across platforms.
Twitch led with 3.31 million viewers, followed closely by YouTube (3.22 million) and Kick (1.50 million).
Record-breaking launch
GTA 6 surpasses League of Legends on Twitch
The combined viewership for GTA 6 had already crossed 6.38 million by 12:30 UTC on launch day. It later climbed to nearly 8 million, making it one of the biggest livestreaming launches ever.
Notably, GTA 6 surpassed League of Legends's record for peak viewership on Twitch, which was set during the 2022 World Championship final between T1 and DRX.
Watch time
Twitch reports massive spike in viewership
Twitch reported that viewership on its platform was 111% higher than the same period a week earlier.
The platform also said GTA 6 had generated "tens of millions of hours watched" within its first few hours, equivalent to over 1,500 years of continuous viewing.
Spanish streamer Rubius drew around 311,000 viewers within an hour of starting his livestream for the game.
Launch strategy
Game's staggered launch allowed early access for some streamers
GTA 6 became available at midnight local time on November 19 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles.
New Zealand was among the first markets to receive the game, with access beginning at 6:00am ET on November 18.
The staggered launch allowed some US-based streamers to access the game early through Xbox workarounds, attracting audiences before its official availability in their region.