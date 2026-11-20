During the GTA 6 launch period, data transfer and internet usage were 25% higher than a typical week at the start of the year.

The traffic had also increased during game's pre-download phase in the previous week.

Major cities like Frankfurt (22.15 Tbit/s), New York (2.44 Tbit/s), Madrid (1.43 Tbit/s), Dubai (1.25 Tbit/s), Chicago (1.22 Tbit/s), Singapore (627 Gbit/s), and Lisbon (79.9 Gbit/s) witnessed above-average internet traffic on Wednesday evening due to the massive surge caused by GTA 6's release.