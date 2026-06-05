'GTA VI' launches on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S
Technology
GTA VI drops, but not everyone will get to play right away.
The game is only launching on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S for now; no word yet on a PC release.
If you don't have one of those consoles, you'll have to wait.
'GTA VI' availability varies by country
Getting your hands on GTA VI could be even trickier depending on where you live.
Rockstar's parent company has stopped selling games in Russia, so a release there isn't likely soon.
In some places like Australia, strict age verification might keep younger players or anyone dodging ID checks from jumping into online features.
So even if you're hyped, there could be a few hoops to jump through before you can play.