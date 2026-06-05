'GTA VI' launches on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S

'GTA VI' availability varies by country

Getting your hands on GTA VI could be even trickier depending on where you live.

Rockstar's parent company has stopped selling games in Russia, so a release there isn't likely soon.

In some places like Australia, strict age verification might keep younger players or anyone dodging ID checks from jumping into online features.

So even if you're hyped, there could be a few hoops to jump through before you can play.