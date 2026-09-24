Gurpreet Singh: India's space sector booming, learn math physics programming
Technology
India's space sector is booming, and there's a lot for students to look forward to, says Gurpreet Singh, a former ISRO scientist who helped develop the NavIC system.
Singh believes that if you're aiming for a career in space, building a strong foundation in math, physics, and programming is essential.
Gurpreet Singh urges internships, AI skills
Singh points out that jobs are opening up in areas like mission planning, satellite data analysis, and even space law as private companies join the scene.
He encourages students to get hands-on with projects and internships instead of just collecting certificates.
Adding AI and data science to your toolkit can also give you an edge as the field evolves.