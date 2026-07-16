AI music platform Suno allegedly scraped millions of YouTube tracks
What's the story
Suno, an artificial intelligence (AI) music generation platform, was recently hacked in November 2025. The breach was confirmed by a spokesperson for the company. They said that it was a "limited security incident that was quickly contained." However, the hacker who accessed Suno's system has revealed more about the company's data scraping practices.
Data revelation
Hacker accessed source code from 2023 to 2024
The hacker managed to access Suno's source code from 2023 to 2024, which included instructions for data scraping and the volume of material the company's model was collecting.
The code indicated that Suno scraped content from platforms like Genius, YouTube Music, Deezer, and several stock music libraries such as Freesound and the International Music Score Library Project.
Scraping scale
Millions of tracks scraped from YouTube Music
The hacker's findings revealed that Suno had scraped an enormous amount of content from various platforms.
This included over two million music clips from YouTube Music and over 113,000 hours of music from the same platform.
The company also collected a significant amount of data from Genius (over 17,600 hours) and royalty-free music site Pond5 (over 62,100 hours).
Incident response
'Limited security incident that was quickly contained...'
Responding to the hack, a spokesperson for Suno said, "In November of 2025, we determined that Suno had been the subject of a limited security incident that was quickly contained."
They added that "the incident primarily involved outdated source code that is no longer in use at Suno."
The breach also reportedly exposed customer emails or phone numbers and Stripe payment details.
Data clarification
No sensitive personal information was compromised: Suno
Suno's spokesperson clarified that "no sensitive personal information was compromised" and emphasized that "Importantly, Suno does not have access to customers' full credit card numbers in Stripe."
They further explained that individual notifications weren't necessary under the applicable privacy laws due to the limited nature of the customer information involved.
Legal defense
Lawsuits against Suno
Suno has been sued over its music generation model, including one case where the company was accused of directly copying Bill Haley's "style and melody."
In response to these allegations, Suno maintains that its AI models were trained on publicly available music files and related metadata accessible on third-party websites.
The company claims this practice falls under fair use, although the legality of this defense remains uncertain.