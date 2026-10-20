Hacker uses AI agents to breach over 100 websites

The hacker's use of AI agents wasn't random. Security researcher Snorre Fagerland, from cybersecurity firm NorForge, was "impressed" by some tactics employed by these agents.

In one instance, the AI agents used digital records to find infrastructure linked to their target, discovered a public-facing control panel, detected a vulnerability and exploited it to execute malicious commands.

"It's not straightforward to come up with solutions like that," Fagerland told Reuters.