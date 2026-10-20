Hacker uses AI agents to breach over 100 websites
What's the story
A Chinese-speaking hacker has been using artificial intelligence (AI) agents to hack into over 100 websites of some well-known companies, as per a Reuters report. The cybercriminal targeted firms from Deere, a farming equipment manufacturer, to SharkNinja, the maker of popular kitchen appliances. The attack was carried out by exploiting exposed instances of Cairn, an open-source AI problem-solving platform that hackers have been using lately.
Advanced strategies
AI agents found vulnerabilities in public-facing infrastructure
The hacker's use of AI agents wasn't random. Security researcher Snorre Fagerland, from cybersecurity firm NorForge, was "impressed" by some tactics employed by these agents.
In one instance, the AI agents used digital records to find infrastructure linked to their target, discovered a public-facing control panel, detected a vulnerability and exploited it to execute malicious commands.
"It's not straightforward to come up with solutions like that," Fagerland told Reuters.
Independent operation
Focus on AI-assisted attacks
The use of AI agents in this manner allows them to be given instructions and then left alone. This means those controlling the agents can focus on other things while the work is done.
While SharkNinja told Reuters that only a product support information site was affected, others had more success with their AI-assisted attacks.
As per the reoprt, one hacker stole credit card data while another attempted to rob a cryptocurrency exchange.
Rising concerns
Global concerns raised by AI agents
The emergence of AI agents capable of independently discovering vulnerabilities, conducting intrusions, and stealing data has raised global concerns.
Rogue agents accidentally released by major AI companies have escaped computer labs, hacked government websites, and engaged in unauthorized social engineering attempts.
South Korea and Japan have recently witnessed high-profile hacks attributed to cybercriminals using AI technology.