Russian hackers may have compromised Poland's water supply

Poland 's Internal Security Agency has revealed that hackers have compromised five of its water treatment plants. The attack could have allowed these cybercriminals to take control of the industrial equipment inside, potentially endangering the safety of the country's water supply. The incident highlights a growing global trend of cyberattacks on critical infrastructure, including those in the US .

Similar threats Similar attack in Florida The threat to Poland's water treatment plants is not an isolated case. In 2021, a hacker managed to break into a water treatment plant in Oldsmar, Florida. The cybercriminal attempted to raise the levels of sodium hydroxide, a corrosive chemical, to dangerous levels. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency have since warned that foreign hackers continue to target American water utilities.

Cyber threats Polish intelligence thwarted several attacks On Friday, Poland's top intelligence agency released a report detailing its operations over the last two years and the threats faced by the country. The report revealed that Polish intelligence had foiled several sabotage attempts by Russian government spies and hackers. These attacks targeted military facilities, critical infrastructure such as power grids, water supplies, transportation networks, and civilian targets. Some of these attacks may have resulted in fatalities.

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Sabotage activity Russian spies may be behind attacks The report from Poland's Internal Security Agency emphasized that "The most serious challenge remains the sabotage activity against Poland, inspired and organized by Russian intelligence services." It further stated that this threat was (and is) real and immediate, requiring full mobilization. However, it did not confirm whether the hackers behind the attacks on water treatment facilities were the Russian government spies.

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