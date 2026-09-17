Massive data breach exposes details of Florida drivers
What's the story
The ShinyHunters hacking group has leaked a massive trove of data from a Florida state database, exposing information on vehicles and their owners. The hackers claimed they published the stolen information on their leak site after the state refused to pay a ransom or comply with their demands. The compromised database, known as DAVID, was allegedly breached earlier this month.
Breach proof
Hackers shared screenshot of record linked to Jeffrey Epstein
To prove their claim, the hackers shared a screenshot purporting to be a record associated with Jeffrey Epstein, a deceased sex offender who lived in Florida.
The state's Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) confirmed the data breach last week.
This came after hackers gained access to a police officer's credentials stored on a personal device.
Data details
Stolen data includes government-issued documents
The stolen data, which TechCrunch reviewed, contains hundreds of thousands of certificates of vehicle ownership records.
These documents include the names and addresses of both buyers and sellers, as well as vehicle identification numbers.
A smaller portion of the files contains Social Security numbers and other government-issued documents like non-US passports and immigration papers.
However, they do not appear to include driver's licenses or photos.