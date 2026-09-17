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Home / News / Technology News / Massive data breach exposes details of Florida drivers
Massive data breach exposes details of Florida drivers
The hackers claimed they published the stolen information on their leak site

Massive data breach exposes details of Florida drivers

By Akash Pandey
Sep 17, 2026
03:23 pm
What's the story

The ShinyHunters hacking group has leaked a massive trove of data from a Florida state database, exposing information on vehicles and their owners. The hackers claimed they published the stolen information on their leak site after the state refused to pay a ransom or comply with their demands. The compromised database, known as DAVID, was allegedly breached earlier this month.

Breach proof

Hackers shared screenshot of record linked to Jeffrey Epstein

To prove their claim, the hackers shared a screenshot purporting to be a record associated with Jeffrey Epstein, a deceased sex offender who lived in Florida.

The state's Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) confirmed the data breach last week.

This came after hackers gained access to a police officer's credentials stored on a personal device.

Data details

Stolen data includes government-issued documents

The stolen data, which TechCrunch reviewed, contains hundreds of thousands of certificates of vehicle ownership records.

These documents include the names and addresses of both buyers and sellers, as well as vehicle identification numbers.

A smaller portion of the files contains Social Security numbers and other government-issued documents like non-US passports and immigration papers.

However, they do not appear to include driver's licenses or photos.

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