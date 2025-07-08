Next Article
happn introduces AI-Based date planning feature
Dating app Happn just rolled out "Perfect Date," an AI-powered tool that helps you pick first date spots based on your interests, habits, and location.
This comes after most singles admitted they struggle to choose where to go—so Happn's aiming to make that part a lot easier.
How 'Perfect Date' works
"Perfect Date" gives venue ideas tailored to what you like—think food, nightlife, or culture—making it simpler to move from chatting online to actually meeting up.
The feature only pops up if you ask for it, so you stay in control while getting a little help from AI when you need it.