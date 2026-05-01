Harvard-led study finds OpenAI system outperforms doctors at Boston ER
Technology
A new Harvard-led study shows that an AI system from OpenAI actually outperformed real doctors in diagnosing tough emergency cases, especially when there wasn't much information to go on.
The AI handled triage, diagnosis, and case management for 76 real emergency room cases at a Boston hospital, often matching or even beating the specialists.
Adam Rodman says AI assists doctors
Researchers say AI could help spot rare diseases and offer reliable second opinions—but it's not here to replace your doctor.
As co-author Adam Rodman put it, AI should support doctors, not take their place, since patient care is still about real human connection.
More rigorous clinical trials are needed to figure out the best ways for humans and AI to team up in medicine.