Here's what Snap's $2,200 AI glasses can do

The latest Specs were first announced at the Augmented World Expo tech conference in June.

Despite their high price and bulky design, Snap is optimistic about their potential to make "computing more human."

The glasses allow users to take calls via Bluetooth, listen to music on Spotify, capture photos/videos, stream content from YouTube/HBO Max (they come with a display), and shop on Shopify where you can view 3D product models before buying them.