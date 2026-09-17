Here's what Snap's $2,200 AI glasses can do
What's the story
Snap, the parent company of Snapchat, has launched its latest augmented reality (AR) smart glasses at a price tag of $2,195. The announcement was made during a launch event in Los Angeles where the company also introduced a new AI service, called 'Specs Intelligence.' This innovative service anticipates user needs while using the Specs or even just their phone/laptop.
Product features
Specs can take calls via Bluetooth
The latest Specs were first announced at the Augmented World Expo tech conference in June.
Despite their high price and bulky design, Snap is optimistic about their potential to make "computing more human."
The glasses allow users to take calls via Bluetooth, listen to music on Spotify, capture photos/videos, stream content from YouTube/HBO Max (they come with a display), and shop on Shopify where you can view 3D product models before buying them.
Enhanced capabilities
They also offer real-time language translation
The Specs also come with features for brainstorming (you can mark up a digital whiteboard), real-time language translation, and an interactive basketball experience in partnership with the NBA and WNBA.
They can overlay visual guides on real-world equipment like hoops/balls. Other sports like soccer/golf also have similar experiences available.
Plus, thanks to an HBO Max collaboration, you can use the glasses to create virtual Harry Potter experiences in your room.
Additional features
You can also play digital games with another person
The Specs also allow you to play digital games like chess, ping pong, battleship, and dominoes with another person wearing them.
You can highlight/save passages or bookmark your place while reading a physical book.
The glasses also offer meditation sessions and even let you become a digital DJ.
These features show how Snap envisions its AR glasses as more than just a tech gadget but as an all-in-one tool for entertainment, creativity, and mindfulness.
Business applications
Specs are also marketed as an enterprise product
Snap is also marketing the Specs as an enterprise product. It has partnered with Salesforce, Amazon, and NVIDIA to develop features that display codes/specs in the wearer's field of vision.
These glasses could be used to locate parts on a product or check backstock for an item.
To address privacy concerns associated with camera-equipped smart glasses like Ray-Ban Meta, Snap has added an LED indicator that lights up when cameras are recording video/taking photos.
AI integration
Specs Intelligence app is now available on iPhone and Mac
Along with the new AR glasses, Snap has also launched a new AI service called Specs Intelligence. The app works on iPhone, Mac, and the Specs glasses themselves.
It is an "anticipatory AI" that collects data about your daily life and tries to predict what you want to do next.
This could be anything from finding a hotel or booking travel plans to answering questions based on your routine activities.