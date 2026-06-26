Hi3D update streamlines AI-generated designs into 3D prints using 3MF

Hi3D automates splitting, reduces filament waste

Hi3D now works better with popular printers like Bambu and Creality thanks to new partnerships.

It also automates tricky stuff like splitting big models into parts and designing connectors for easy assembly.

Smart features help cut down on wasted filament and support material, which means cleaner prints and up to 50% faster production times.

Perfect for creators who want more time making and less time fiddling with settings!