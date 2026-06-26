Hi3D update streamlines AI-generated designs into 3D prints using 3MF
Hi3D just dropped a major update that streamlines the jump from AI-generated designs to real 3-D prints.
Instead of juggling a bunch of different tools, you can now go from idea to object in one smooth workflow.
The new system supports 3MF files, so everything (geometry, materials, and printer settings) is bundled together for less hassle.
Hi3D automates splitting, reduces filament waste
Hi3D now works better with popular printers like Bambu and Creality thanks to new partnerships.
It also automates tricky stuff like splitting big models into parts and designing connectors for easy assembly.
Smart features help cut down on wasted filament and support material, which means cleaner prints and up to 50% faster production times.
Perfect for creators who want more time making and less time fiddling with settings!