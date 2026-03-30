Hidoc Dr. launches AI voice platform to modernize medical education
Hidoc Dr. just dropped a new AI-driven platform for doctors and health care professionals, aiming to make medical education way more interactive than old-school webinars or lectures.
Instead of just listening in, users can actually talk to the voice-first AI, ask questions on the fly, and get tailored information that matches their experience level.
Platform personalizes learning, verifies accuracy
The platform personalizes each learning journey, checks answers against trusted medical data, and keeps things compliant with certification rules, so no worries about accuracy or missing credits.
It's built to scale up for thousands of users at once and even includes cool tools like voice biomarker detection.
All in all, it's a big upgrade for anyone looking to keep their medical knowledge fresh without the usual hassle.