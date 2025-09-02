Himalayan glaciers losing 22 million kg ice annually: Study

Shifting monsoon patterns threaten water supplies

Researchers found that glaciers in the Central, Western, and Eastern Himalayas are especially vulnerable since they rely on South Asian monsoons.

Lead author Sonam Sherpa points out that shifting monsoon patterns could make glacier melt even worse, threatening water supplies for millions.

The study also warns this could change how rivers flow—shifting from steady glacier melt to rainfall—which means more risk of droughts in downstream regions.

Accelerated melting also increases the likelihood of glacial lake outbursts and severe flooding.