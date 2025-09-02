How magnets can help create oxygen in space
Scientists have figured out how to use magnets to create oxygen in space, solving a big problem with current systems that struggle in zero gravity.
Led by Alvaro Romero-Calvo at the Georgia Institute of Technology, the team worked with researchers from Germany and the UK.
The new method
Instead of relying on bulky centrifuges, this method uses magnetic forces to push gas bubbles away from electrodes during water electrolysis.
Tests showed a 240% improvement in bubble detachment efficiency, making the process much more effective and sustainable for future astronauts.
Future of space exploration
Published in September 2025, this breakthrough could make long-term life support on the Moon or Mars way more sustainable.
With NASA and European partners backing further tests, this tech might soon help keep astronauts breathing easy far from Earth.