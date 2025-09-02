Cannibal CME slams Earth at 2.1 million km/h: What it means

Intense storms can mess with power grids, satellites, GPS

The storm arrived September 1 and was stronger than what NOAA and NASA expected. It squeezed Earth's magnetic shield, ramped up solar winds, and triggered geomagnetic storms from minor to strong levels (G1-G3).

The bonus? People in 18 states—from Alaska to New York—got to see stunning auroras.

On the flip side, these intense storms can mess with power grids, satellites, GPS, and more—so agencies are staying alert as we get closer to the peak of Solar Cycle 25.