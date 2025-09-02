Cannibal CME slams Earth at 2.1 million km/h: What it means
A rare solar storm called a "Cannibal CME" just slammed into Earth at an incredible 2.1 million km/h.
This happened after a solar flare on August 30 sent out multiple plasma bursts—one fast CME actually caught up and merged with a slower one, creating an extra powerful wave (hence the "cannibal" nickname).
Intense storms can mess with power grids, satellites, GPS
The storm arrived September 1 and was stronger than what NOAA and NASA expected. It squeezed Earth's magnetic shield, ramped up solar winds, and triggered geomagnetic storms from minor to strong levels (G1-G3).
The bonus? People in 18 states—from Alaska to New York—got to see stunning auroras.
On the flip side, these intense storms can mess with power grids, satellites, GPS, and more—so agencies are staying alert as we get closer to the peak of Solar Cycle 25.