HMD launches Vibe2 5G in India via Flipkart priced ₹9,499
Technology
HMD just dropped its new Vibe2 5G in India, aiming to keep things affordable at ₹9,499.
The phone goes on sale May 26 via Flipkart and is ready for everyday life with IP64 water and dust resistance.
You can pick from three fun colors: Cosmic Lavender, Nordic Blue, or Peach Pink.
Vibe2 5G has 120Hz 6.7-inch display
You get a big 6.7-inch HD+ screen with a super smooth 120Hz refresh rate, great for scrolling or gaming.
It runs Android 16, has a Unisoc processor with 4GB RAM, and comes in either 64GB or 128GB storage options.
There's a sharp 50MP rear camera for your pics, an 8MP selfie camera up front, and a massive 6,000mAh battery that supports fast charging (18W charger included).