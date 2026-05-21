HMD launches Vibe2 5G in India via Flipkart priced ₹9,499 Technology May 21, 2026

HMD just dropped its new Vibe2 5G in India, aiming to keep things affordable at ₹9,499.

The phone goes on sale May 26 via Flipkart and is ready for everyday life with IP64 water and dust resistance.

You can pick from three fun colors: Cosmic Lavender, Nordic Blue, or Peach Pink.