Honor blends AI with robotics in futuristic 'Robot Phone'
What's the story
Honor has unveiled its innovative 'Robot Phone' at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026. The device, which is essentially a smartphone with a gimbal-stabilized camera arm, features a 200MP main sensor. It also comes with AI camera tracking modes and robotic capabilities like head nodding/shaking during conversations and "dancing" to music.
Advanced technology
Phone built on smallest 4DoF gimbal system
The 'Robot Phone' from Honor is built on what the company claims to be the smallest 4DoF gimbal system in the industry. The device was demonstrated at MWC 2026, where it showcased its ability to hold an AI-enabled conversation and move its camera arm. However, other capabilities of the phone remain undisclosed for now.
Launch plans
Phone to be launched in China later this year
Honor has confirmed that it plans to launch the 'Robot Phone' in the second half of this year, but only in China. The company had previously teased its plans for a commercial launch of a humanoid robot that performed on stage at MWC 2026. However, no details were provided about this device during the event.