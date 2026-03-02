Honor blends AI with robotics in futuristic 'Robot Phone'

LOADING...
Robot Phone will be launched in China later this year

By Mudit Dube
Mar 02, 2026
11:57 am
What's the story

Honor has unveiled its innovative 'Robot Phone' at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026. The device, which is essentially a smartphone with a gimbal-stabilized camera arm, features a 200MP main sensor. It also comes with AI camera tracking modes and robotic capabilities like head nodding/shaking during conversations and "dancing" to music.

Advanced technology

Phone built on smallest 4DoF gimbal system

The 'Robot Phone' from Honor is built on what the company claims to be the smallest 4DoF gimbal system in the industry. The device was demonstrated at MWC 2026, where it showcased its ability to hold an AI-enabled conversation and move its camera arm. However, other capabilities of the phone remain undisclosed for now.

Launch plans

Phone to be launched in China later this year

Honor has confirmed that it plans to launch the 'Robot Phone' in the second half of this year, but only in China. The company had previously teased its plans for a commercial launch of a humanoid robot that performed on stage at MWC 2026. However, no details were provided about this device during the event.

