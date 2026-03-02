Honor blends AI with robotics in futuristic 'Robot Phone'

The 'Robot Phone' from Honor is built on what the company claims to be the smallest 4DoF gimbal system in the industry. The device was demonstrated at MWC 2026, where it showcased its ability to hold an AI-enabled conversation and move its camera arm. However, other capabilities of the phone remain undisclosed for now.

Launch plans

Phone to be launched in China later this year

Honor has confirmed that it plans to launch the 'Robot Phone' in the second half of this year, but only in China. The company had previously teased its plans for a commercial launch of a humanoid robot that performed on stage at MWC 2026. However, no details were provided about this device during the event.