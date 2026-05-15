Honor confirms robot phone worldwide Q3 2026 launch with ARRI

Built-in motion tracking targets content creators

With built-in motion tracking, the Robot Phone basically acts like a pocket-sized DJI Osmo, letting you shoot pro-level videos without extra gadgets.

Honor showed off its creative potential at Cannes and is clearly aiming at content creators.

But heads up, it's launching alongside big names like Apple's first foldable iPhone and Google's Pixel 11 series, so expect some serious competition when it drops (likely starting in China).