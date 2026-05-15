Honor confirms robot phone worldwide Q3 2026 launch with ARRI
Honor just confirmed its Robot Phone will roll out worldwide in Q3 2026.
First teased last year and revealed at Mobile World Congress, the phone stands out with a gimbal-style camera that tracks movement automatically, so your videos stay smooth, no matter what.
Honor has teamed up with German cinema gear giant ARRI to boost its video chops even further.
Built-in motion tracking targets content creators
With built-in motion tracking, the Robot Phone basically acts like a pocket-sized DJI Osmo, letting you shoot pro-level videos without extra gadgets.
Honor showed off its creative potential at Cannes and is clearly aiming at content creators.
But heads up, it's launching alongside big names like Apple's first foldable iPhone and Google's Pixel 11 series, so expect some serious competition when it drops (likely starting in China).