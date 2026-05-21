Honor reportedly developing wide foldable with 7.6-inch and 5.5-inch screens
Technology
Honor is reportedly working on a wide foldable smartphone featuring a roomy 7.6-inch inner screen and a handy 5.5-inch cover display.
It may run on the new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 chip (built on the super-efficient 2-nanometer process), promising top-tier performance.
The design is expected to be wider than your usual foldables, with a possible release in the first half of next year, according to tipster Digital Chat Station.
Samsung and others eye wider foldables
Honor isn't the only one jumping on this trend: Samsung is also rumored to be working on its own wide foldable, and other brands might follow soon.
With more companies exploring these roomier designs, we could see foldable phones become way more mainstream in the near future.