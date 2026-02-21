How AI can help preserve the Punjabi language

Running from February 20 to 22, 2026 (Friday to Sunday), the event features talks and panels with well-known names like KBS Sidhu, Tarlochan Singh, and Sardara Singh Johal. GNDU's Vice-Chancellor Karamjeet Singh opened the conference by sharing plans to blend Punjabi studies with modern technology.

GNDU's approach to integrating technology with language studies

With 150 million Punjabi speakers worldwide, GNDU is spotlighting ways AI can boost language preservation—without replacing the human touch.

Dr. Manjinder Singh, Conference Coordinator and Head of the School of Punjabi Studies, spoke on GNDU's objectives at the conference inauguration, while university leaders are stressing that tech should support people, not take over.