Your pet's medical care gets easy, thanks to AI

Artificial intelligence is revolutionizing animal healthcare by enabling early disease detection, personalized treatment plans, and predictive monitoring. This revolution results in better outcomes for pets, livestock, and wildlife. By looking at recent developments, we can delve into five fascinating case studies that highlight individual AI tools in action.

#1 Pet Pulse for canine renal disease detection In association with the Animal Health Centre, Pet Pulse used AI to study 500 cases of canine renal illness. With this method, the early detection accuracy was 15% higher than that of conventional methods. The improved accuracy enables timely interventions that decrease morbidity and increase survival rates of afflicted dogs.

#2 RenalTech for feline chronic kidney disease prediction RenalTech, created by Mars Petcare for Banfield and BluePearl hospitals, uses machine learning on blood and urine data of hundreds of thousands of cats. It predicts chronic kidney disease even two years in advance. This proactive tool can help vets start preventive care early, thereby making way for significantly better feline health outcomes.

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#3 WildAlert for wildlife disease surveillance WildAlert's AI platform is a game-changer in wildlife rehabilitation scenarios in California. By analyzing clinical notes from cases such as an injured eagle suffering from neurological symptoms, it identifies patterns across reports to detect emerging outbreaks weeks before traditional methods would. This move from reactive to predictive care could revolutionize wildlife management efforts.

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#4 Big Red Bark Chat for canine health advice Developed in partnership with AWS, Cornell University's Big Red Bark Chat is a generative AI chatbot trained using veterinary articles and health data from the Riney Canine Health Center. It helps dog owners assess symptoms and understand next steps, while advising professional consultation. This democratizes expert knowledge and empowers pet owners with valuable insights.