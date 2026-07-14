How Airtel users can cancel Perplexity Pro subscription before renewal

To cancel the subscription, users must visit the Perplexity website on a desktop or mobile browser and log in.

From there, they should click on their profile icon or name at the bottom left corner and select 'All Settings' from the menu.

Under subscriptions, they can find 'Thanks for subscribing to Perplexity Pro,' click 'Manage' next to it, and then proceed with cancellation by selecting a reason and confirming their decision.