Apple may let you use one number on two iPhones
What's the story
Apple is working on a new feature called "iPhone Handoff," which will let users share a single phone number across two iPhones. The move is aimed at eliminating the need for manually swapping SIM cards, forwarding calls, or paying for an extra cellular line. The feature was briefly previewed during the WWDC 2026 keynote in June and has now been integrated into the upcoming iOS 27 update, according to MacRumors.
Feature overview
Setting up iPhone Handoff
The iPhone Handoff feature can be set up directly from the Settings app under the Cellular menu.
During setup, users will have to select one iPhone as their main device and another as a companion device.
Apple's system keeps your primary eSIM profile linked to the main iPhone while generating a "companion eSIM" for the second phone.
This way, you can switch between both devices with the same phone number active on either one.
User control
Other benefits of the feature
The iPhone Handoff feature also offers centralized control. All cellular plans and account settings are managed exclusively from the main iPhone.
Location sharing automatically follows the iPhone actively carrying the line at that moment, so contacts checking your location in Find My will see where the active phone actually is.
This ensures seamless connectivity and accurate location tracking for users.
Market readiness
Carrier support and availability
The iPhone Handoff feature is heavily dependent on telecom carrier infrastructure, similar to how cellular provisioning works for Apple Watch.
Early reports indicate that US-based T-Mobile and Germany's Deutsche Telekom could be among the first carriers to support this feature.
The public release of iOS 27 is expected later this month after three months of beta testing, with Apple likely to announce carrier availability and eligible markets soon.