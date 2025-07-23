Next Article
How does space affect our bodies? NASA's astronauts draw blood
NASA's Nichole Ayers and Japan's Takuya Onishi just drew blood from their fellow astronauts on the International Space Station—no easy task in zero gravity, where even the tools can float away.
The goal? To figure out how space messes with our bodies, especially as we gear up for longer missions far from Earth.
Blood samples to help understand immune system changes
These blood samples are part of a study looking at how things like microgravity, space radiation, and weird sleep schedules affect the immune system.
By spotting signs of cell stress and immune changes, scientists hope to keep astronauts healthier—not just now but on future trips to the Moon or Mars.