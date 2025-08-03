How drones can now fly through super-narrow air ducts
French scientists have figured out how to help drones zip safely through super-narrow air ducts—just 35cm wide—where tricky airflow usually makes flying tough and crash-prone.
Their work, published in NPJ Robotics (2025), could make these little robots way more useful in hard-to-reach places.
The tech behind the breakthrough
The team used a robotic arm with sensors to map out where the air inside ducts gets wild or stays calm, so drones know which spots are risky.
They trained an AI using laser sensors and motion data to keep the drone steady—even when it's dark or featureless inside.
What this means for buildings
With this tech, drones can inspect cramped building spaces without bumping into walls, making it easier to check for problems or hazards.
The next step? Adding cameras and gas sensors so these drones can help keep buildings safer during emergencies or routine checks.