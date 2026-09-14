How Elon Musk wants to make AI safer and pro-human
What's the story
Amid growing concerns over the risks of superintelligent artificial intelligence (AI), Elon Musk has shared three principles that could make AI safer and more aligned with humanity. Musk recently shared an old interview clip where he discussed the risks of superintelligent AI and how its training could determine whether it ultimately benefits or harms humanity.
Training focus
Musk's 3 principles for safer AI
Musk stressed that the key to AI safety lies in how these systems are trained.
He proposed three principles: making AI as truthful as possible, making it "maximally curious," and training it to be honest even when the truth is unpopular.
He argued that an AI system that genuinely seeks truth and remains curious could be more likely to support humanity rather than work against it.
Safety debate
Amodei warns rapid AI advancement could transform healthcare
Musk's comments come as concerns over the pace of AI development have intensified, with several prominent figures calling for greater caution.
Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei recently expressed his worries about the rapid advancement of AI capabilities and its potential to transform areas such as healthcare.
In a recent essay, Amodei warned that while AI could help cure major diseases within five to 10 years, more advanced systems could pose serious risks if their capabilities continue to accelerate unchecked.
Industry concerns
AI safety debate intensifies after agent interaction incident
The debate over AI safety has also intensified after incidents involving AI agents and warnings from industry employees.
Over 1,000 AI agents reportedly interacted with each other in an incident involving Hugging Face.
Former Anthropic employee Jacob Coxon warned on social media that the race between AI companies could eventually have deadly consequences.
Amodei later said he largely agreed with Coxon's concerns.