How fake job interviews led to world's biggest crypto hack
What's the story
The world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, has revealed the details of a massive $6.34 billion hack on its platform. The attack was carried out by hackers using fake job interviews, malicious code, and an unknown AI tool. The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) attributed the cyberattack to these state-sponsored hackers from North Korea.
Cyber strategy
Hackers launched a multi-stage campaign, targeting a Binance software engineer
The hackers launched a multi-stage campaign, targeting a Binance software engineer via a job-hunting platform.
Posing as a project director, they arranged an interview with the employee through social media.
During this interaction, the engineer was asked to download an assignment that concealed a malicious code. This gave the attackers access to his device and eventually led to wider breaches within Binance's systems.
Extended breach
Attackers infiltrated multiple engineers' systems
Nine days before the main hack, the attackers used the laptop of their initial target to infiltrate the computers of two other software engineers working on Binance's digital wallets.
One of these engineers had unknowingly downloaded malicious software in June while trying to install a popular AI coding tool.
This exposed information about his role and that of colleagues involved in wallet systems at Binance.
Recovery efforts
Binance replenished most of the stolen assets
In the wake of the attack, Binance has managed to replenish 98% of the affected assets using its own funds. The remaining amount consists of less-traded currencies that are more difficult to acquire.
The company also said that around $2.85 billion out of the stolen $6.34 billion has been frozen, meaning it couldn't be used or converted into another currency by the attackers.
Denial and impact
North Korea denies involvement in Binance hack
North Korea has denied its involvement in the Binance breach, with Kim Jong Un's sister calling the claim "absurd rhetoric."
Despite the scale of the attack, its immediate market impact was relatively limited.
Bitcoin fell over 4% after the exploit, hitting nearly $76,000 before recovering some of its losses to trade around $77,600 on Tuesday.