Several Instagram users have reported losing access to their accounts after hackers exploited a vulnerability in Meta 's AI-powered support assistant. The issue was first highlighted over the weekend when several users claimed that their Instagram accounts had been hijacked. According to TechCrunch, the problem stemmed from hackers manipulating Meta's chatbot into helping them reset passwords and take control of various Instagram accounts.

Targeted profiles Hackers took over several high-profile accounts The security flaw affected several high-profile Instagram accounts, including the official page of the Obama-era White House and US Space Force Chief Master Sergeant John Bentivegna. Security researcher Jane Wong also claimed that her account was taken over without her permission. She said she received multiple unexpected password reset attempts before losing access to her profile entirely.

Modus operandi Hackers manipulated Meta's AI support assistant A video shared by X account Dark Web Informer revealed how hackers exploited Meta's AI Support Assistant. By using a VPN to spoof the victim's location, the attackers tricked the AI into adding a new email address to the target account. The AI assistant then sent a verification code directly to the hacker, who used it to change the password and permanently lock out the original owner.

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