Humanoid robots outrun humans at half-marathon in China
What's the story
In a stunning display of athletic prowess, Chinese-made humanoid robots have outpaced human runners in a half-marathon race in Beijing. The event, held today, showed a major leap in the capabilities of these machines from last year's inaugural edition. Back then, many robots had trouble getting off the starting line and most couldn't finish the race.
Technological advancement
Winning robot had to be helped back up
The winning robot, which was developed by Honor, a popular Chinese smartphone maker, finished the race in 50 minutes and 26 seconds. This is several minutes quicker than the world record set by Jacob Kiplimo last month in Lisbon. However, the humanoid had to be helped back up just meters from the finish line after crashing into the railing.
Industry growth
China's push to dominate humanoid robot industry
China is determined to become a leader in the humanoid robot industry. The country has implemented a variety of policies, including subsidies and infrastructure projects, to nurture local firms. This push was evident in February's annual CCTV Spring Festival gala, where more than a dozen Unitree humanoids performed complex fight sequences with swords, poles, and nunchucks near human child performers.