Whistleblower alleges Morocco used Pegasus spyware to target journalists

The media consortium, led by Forbidden Stories and including 14 organizations such as Le Monde, Haaretz, El Confidencial, Die Zeit, and The Guardian, has uncovered evidence of Morocco's surveillance practices.

This includes leaked emails and targeting records related to Pegasus and other spyware.

Two former Moroccan intelligence agents also corroborated these facts.

The whistleblower's testimony is supported by leaked material including the Pegasus project dataset which Amnesty International's Security Lab has forensically analyzed.