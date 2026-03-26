How NavIC disruption is affecting India's defense readiness

India's Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC) system is facing a major setback, as the last working atomic clock on board the IRNSS-1F satellite stopped functioning on March 10. This leaves only three satellites in the constellation able to provide position, navigation and timing services. Experts say that at least four satellites with working atomic clocks are needed for effective operation of NavIC.

Signal importance Understanding NavIC's dual signal system Ananya Ray, a former scientist at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), explained that systems like NavIC work with two types of signals—an open one for civilians and a restricted, highly accurate one for military use. The latter is critical for defense operations as it significantly improves precision. This dual-signal system highlights the strategic importance of NavIC in India's defense infrastructure.

Strategic tool Risks of relying on foreign navigation systems during conflicts Navigation satellite systems like NavIC are critical for military logistics, mapping, and operational planning. Experts warn that depending on foreign systems could expose vulnerabilities, especially during conflicts. If access is denied or signals are manipulated, it could lead to serious operational risks. This highlights the need for a reliable and independent navigation system like NavIC for India's defense strategy.

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