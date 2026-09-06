iTunes is still alive 25 years later, but barely recognizable
What's the story
More than 25 years after Steve Jobs unveiled iTunes, the platform continues to exist in a much-diminished form. Once the go-to digital store for music lovers, iTunes dominated nearly 63% of the US paid digital download market at its peak. However, the rise of subscription services like Apple Music and Spotify marked the beginning of its decline. The software also became bloated and complicated over time with necessary tools buried in a tab-heavy interface.
App dispersal
iTunes was once a one-stop hub for everything Apple
The original purpose of iTunes was to manage a personal media collection, something it did well.
But over time, it became a one-stop hub for apps, backups, movies, podcasts, books, and more within the Apple ecosystem.
Now, instead of being a single app for everything from music to device syncing (which now happens in Finder), its various functions have been split into different apps like Music app (for music), Apple TV (for movies), and Apple Podcasts.
Continued access
How to access old purchases?
Despite the fragmentation, users can still access their old iTunes purchases through their Apple Account. This account links to all purchased content, including music, movies, TV shows, audiobooks, and more.
The Music app serves as the closest replacement for classic iTunes on Apple devices. It plays and organizes purchased tracks, DRM-free files, ripped CDs, and other imported music without requiring an Apple Music subscription.
Platform availability
What about Windows users?
Apple still provides iTunes for Windows users who haven't switched to its newer apps.
Once you install Apple Music or Apple TV on a PC, they take over music, movies, and TV shows management.
The Apple Devices app handles syncing while iTunes remains the go-to place for audiobooks and free podcasts.
On Mac, users can buy music from the iTunes Store through the Music app while TV and movie purchases are now handled by the TV app.
Software evolution
What's next for iTunes?
Purchased albums from 2026 can coexist with files ripped from CDs back in 2004 in your Music library.
No Apple subscription is needed to download purchases for offline listening.
However, post-Mojave macOS versions have replaced iTunes with Finder for device management tasks. The Apple Devices app on Windows does the same job.
While iTunes lingers on due to its association with Apple's store and personal libraries, the original app has mostly disappeared except for a few remnants here and there.