iTunes is still alive 25 years later, but barely recognizable

The original purpose of iTunes was to manage a personal media collection, something it did well.

But over time, it became a one-stop hub for apps, backups, movies, podcasts, books, and more within the Apple ecosystem.

Now, instead of being a single app for everything from music to device syncing (which now happens in Finder), its various functions have been split into different apps like Music app (for music), Apple TV (for movies), and Apple Podcasts.