Want to pay broadband bills via Paytm? Follow these steps

What's the story Paytm, India's leading digital payments platform, has an autopay feature for broadband bills. The service, which comes as part of the company's bill payments solution, lets you schedule recurring payments, so that your bills are paid automatically on a set date. This way, the autopay feature would save you from making manual monthly payments and late fees. Here's how it works.

Setting up autopay for broadband bills

To set up autopay for broadband bills, users have to open the Paytm app and tap on their profile icon. From there, they select 'UPI & Payment Settings' and tap on 'UPI Automatic Payments.' After choosing 'Setup New,' they select 'Recharge and Bill Payment' and choose 'Broadband' as the bill type. Users then enter their broadband account details like customer ID number and mobile number.

Finalizing the setup on Paytm

To finalize the setup, users select the UPI autoPay mode of payment and proceed with setting up automatic payment. They define the payment amount and frequency, and choose their UPI ID for auto deduction from bank account, for paying the broadband bill. After reviewing the details, they complete the setup process by entering their UPI PIN. Once set up, Paytm will automatically deduct funds from users' accounts on each billing cycle's due date.

Benefits of using Paytm's autopay feature

The autopay feature has a number of advantages, such as effortless bill management and less stress from worrying about missed payments or late fees. It also helps boost credit scores by ensuring consistent on-time payments. Further, Paytm UPI sends notifications to remind users of upcoming bills and lets them easily edit or cancel upcoming automatic payments, if required.